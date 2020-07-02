Pakistan army resorts to firing along LoC in two sectors in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

Pak resorts to firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 02 2020, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 13:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Pakistani troops resorted to firing in various forward areas in twin sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.

"At around 0930 hours today, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along the LoC in Kirni and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district," a defence spokesperson said.

"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said.

Firing and shelling between the two sides were continuing when the last report came in, officials said.

