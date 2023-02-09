Pakistani drone returns from IB after BSF firing

Pakistan drone spotted near IB in Punjab's Gurdaspur, returns after BSF troops open fire

The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A Pakistani drone was spotted close to the International Border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, a BSF official said on Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it. 

The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur at around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, said the official.

The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb, said the official.

A search operation was under way, said the official.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Drones
India News
BSF
Punjab

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 