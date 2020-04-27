Personnel Ministry's training division office sealed after death of one of its staff

COVID-19: Personnel Min training division office sealed

DH News Service, New Delhi
  • Apr 27 2020, 17:07 ist
The sudden death of an officer, working with the Personnel Ministry's training division here, prompted the authorities to seal an office building and send the other employees on self-isolation for a few days as a preventive measure, officials said Monday.

The employee, who worked as a Section Officer, died Sunday evening.

He was feeling uneasy since Saturday and on Sunday his family admitted him to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here where he later died, the officials said.

It is not yet confirmed whether or not he was suffering from coronavirus. "A post mortem report is awaited," an official said.

As a preventive measure, the building of the training division at old JNU premises has been sealed, the official said.

"All staff members have been asked to be on self-isolation at home for a few days till postmortem report of the deceased is available," he said. 

