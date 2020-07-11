PGCA hails JK Pollution Control Board for air quality improvement in Jammu, Srinagar

PGCA hails efforts of J&K Pollution Board

The Parliamentarian Group for Climate Action (PGCA) has lauded the efforts and initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board towards improving the air quality of non-attainment cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

In a communication sent to Chief Secretary of J&K B V R Subrahmanyam, Rajya Sabha member Vikas Mahatme congratulated the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the JK pollution control board (PCB) in particular for mandating the use of retrofitting emission control devices for DG sets above 125 KVA for commercial diesel-driven vehicles of 1500 CC rating as per BS-IV standards, an official spokesman said here on Friday. 

Mahatme said that following J&K's example, many other states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Haryana, have also mandated the use of retrofitting emission control technology for DG sets.

The PGCA plans to highlight the efforts of JK PCB to improve the air quality as per the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Chairman of JK PCB Suresh Chugh expressed gratitude for the recognition of the efforts of the board, including the transport department, by the PGCA.

He appealed to all the stakeholders to implement the orders of the PCB regarding retrofitting PCDs in DG sets and diesel-driven commercial vehicles in order to reduce the carbon footprint of the emissions.

