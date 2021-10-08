'Photo-op politics': Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition over Lakhimpur visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for making a beeline to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, accusing them of doing 'photo-op politics'.

Dubbing Congress leader's Lakhimpur visit 'shameful', Adityanath said that Chhattisgarh was 'burning' while its CM Bhupesh Baghel was in Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming that the Opposition have 'vested interests', Yogi said, "The UP government is not hiding anything."

The CM said arrests have been made in connection with the incident in which four protesting farmers were mowed down by an SUV belonging to BJP leader Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur. The Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish is one of the key accused in the case.

Assuring that the culprit will be arrested, he said, "There is no space for violence in a democracy. It doesn't matter who is doing it."

Check out the latest DH videos: