Pistol-borne ‘hybrid’ militants new challenge in Kashmir

Unable to strike on security installations, militants in Kashmir have of late started to target soft targets, including civilians and off-duty policemen, to create fear psychosis.

According to police most of the killings of civilians and off-duty policemen are being carried out by pistol-borne ‘hybrid’ or ‘part-time’ militants.

On May 23, security forces recovered 15 pistols, 30 pistol magazines, 300 rounds along with one silencer in Chanpora area of Srinagar from two local ‘hybrid’ militants.

Earlier on April 20, security forces recovered a huge cache of pistols and grenades in north Kashmir’s Kupwara which included 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines and five grenades. In January this year, two similar consignments with silencers were seized.

A senior police officer told DH that by sending huge cache of pistols and grenades, Pakistan based handlers of militants, have given clear indication as to whom they want to target.

“As it is not possible for the militants to take direct confrontation with security forces, they have been targeting off-duty policemen and civilians, which include political workers, members of minority community,” he said.

The officer revealed that already dozens of pistol-borne ‘hybrid’ militants were active in Srinagar and other areas of the Valley. “The recovery of over a hundred pistols in the first five months of this year is a great worry. The short weapons with silencers are meant for targeted assassination and requires little training,” he said.

Sources said that Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee, killed on May 12, Amreen Bhat, a TV artist, killed on May 25 and three off-duty policemen this month, were killed using short weapons.

“Most of these hybrid militants move on bikes alongwith pistols and it is really difficult for the police and security forces to identify them. They carry valid identity cards and keep on changing their track if they see any naka (checking point) on their way,” they said.

Police and other security agencies apprehend more targeted killings of civilians and off-duty policemen in the coming times. “Even protected persons who live under security have been asked to remain alert of sudden attacks by hybrid militants using pistols,” sources added.