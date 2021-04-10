Plea filed in SC for transferring petition on Uniform Civil Code

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to transfer from the Delhi High Court to the top court to adjudicate upon a petition for framing the uniform civil code to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

The petition filed by BJP leader advocate Ashwini Upadhyay urged the apex court to transfer the case from the Delhi High Court to the top court and decide it, in order to secure gender justice, gender equality and dignity of women in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21 and 44 of the Constitution and International Conventions.

The plea asked the court to direct the Centre to constitute a Judicial Commission or expert committee to draft Uniform Civil Code or Indian Civil Code within three months, while considering the best practices of all personal laws and civil laws of the developed countries and international conventions and publish it on website for at least 60 days for extensive public debate and feedback.

It also sought direction to the Law Commission of India to draft a Uniform Civil Code/Indian Civil Code in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21, 44 of the Constitution within three months.