Plea filed in SC for transferring petition on UCC

Plea filed in SC for transferring petition on Uniform Civil Code

The plea asked the court to direct the Centre to constitute a Judicial Commission or expert committee to draft Uniform Civil Code

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Apr 10 2021, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 17:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to transfer from the Delhi High Court to the top court to adjudicate upon a petition for framing the uniform civil code to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

The petition filed by BJP leader advocate Ashwini Upadhyay urged the apex court to transfer the case from the Delhi High Court to the top court and decide it, in order to secure gender justice, gender equality and dignity of women in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21 and 44 of the Constitution and International Conventions.

The plea asked the court to direct the Centre to constitute a Judicial Commission or expert committee to draft Uniform Civil Code or Indian Civil Code within three months, while considering the best practices of all personal laws and civil laws of the developed countries and international conventions and publish it on website for at least 60 days for extensive public debate and feedback.

It also sought direction to the Law Commission of India to draft a Uniform Civil Code/Indian Civil Code in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21, 44 of the Constitution within three months.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Delhi High Court
uniform civil code

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

 