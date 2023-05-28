PM Modi releases special stamp, ₹75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

New Delhi,
  May 28 2023
  • updated: May 28 2023, 14:48 ist
PM Narendra Modi releases a stamp and Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament. Credit: Twitter / @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a special commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

He released the coin and the stamp at the inauguration event held at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building.

According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of the Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams.

Also Read | PM Modi treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul Gandhi

One side of the coin will bear the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, flanked by the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script and "INDIA" in English, it said.

The rupee symbol "₹" and denominational value "75" in international numerals will also be inscribed below the Lion Capital.

The other side of the coin will bear the image of the Parliament Complex and the year "2023" in international numerals below the image.

