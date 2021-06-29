Modi reviews security scenario after Jammu drone attack

PM Modi reviews security scenario after Jammu drone attack

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2021, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 18:59 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario in the country against the backdrop of the drone attack on an IAF airbase in Jammu and held discussions with the top political and security leadership regarding the futuristic challenges before the defence sector.

At the meeting, Modi was given a detailed briefing on the twin explosions caused by drones on Sunday, as well as other incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Sources said the discussions were held on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and providing the forces with modern equipment. They also discussed involving more youth and the strategic community.

Security officials have said they could not locate the debris of the drones used for dropping the explosives and believe that the drones flew back to safety. There were also sightings of drones on Monday early morning, besides terror incidents in the region, days after Modi held a meeting with 14 Kashmiri leaders.

The task before the security establishment is to effectively tackle new methodology used by the terror outfits like the deployment of drones. India has already taken steps to counter drone attacks by investing more on anti-drone technology.

Investigators are ascertaining from where the drones took off, as the international border with Pakistan is just 14 km away from the IAF base where the incident took place. Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba is suspected of involvement in the attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country's elite anti-terror probe agency, has already taken over the case.

Jammu and Kashmir
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah

