'PM's participation in Yoga programme in Leh doubtful'

PM Narendra Modi's participation in Yoga programme in Leh doubtful: AYUSH Ministry

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 17:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PIB/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to take part in an International Yoga Day programme on June 21 in Leh, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his travel there is doubtful, the AYUSH ministry said on Friday.

In March, ministry officials had said that Leh will be the venue for the main event for the International Yoga Day on June 21 and Prime Minister Modi will attend it.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

However, asked if the prime minister will participate in any Yoga Day event, AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said no public event will take place.

"It is not yet decided, as to whether the prime minister will participate in a programme. Earlier, it was decided that he will go to Leh, but now due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is not yet decided whether he will go to Leh or not," the official said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The main event will be a big event, but it will be digital, he said, adding that the modalities were still being worked out.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's International Yoga Day would be celebrated on digital media platforms and there would be no mass gatherings, the government said.

This year's theme will be 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. People will be able to join Yoga Day celebrations virtually at 7 am on June 21.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Leh
Ladakh
Ayush Ministry
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Yoga

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 