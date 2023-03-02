Police attach house of terrorist Latram in Srinagar

Police attach house of terrorist Mushtaq Latram in Srinagar

Latram shot to fame in 1989 for his role in the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 02 2023, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 09:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday attached the house of fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, alias Latram, in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, officials said.

The notice of attachment was posted on the house by police personnel. Latram is reported to be living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The building, located on a plot measuring 540 square feet, was attached under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on orders from the Union Home Ministry.

Latram shot to fame in 1989 for his role in the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

He made it to international headlines when he, along with Jaish chief Masood Azhar and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen chief Omar Saeed Sheikh, was released in exchange for a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in the Afghan city of Kandahar in 1999.

Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
Terrorist
India News

