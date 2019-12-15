Police enters Jamia to nab 'outsiders' over CAA stir

Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community, as well as the Teachers' Association, have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the "miscreants" during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony.

The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.

The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there.

The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.