Police remand of 2 Pakistan-linked terror suspects arrested in Karnal extended till May 18

  • May 15 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court in Karnal has extended the police remand of two of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists arrested with explosives recently by three days and sent the rest to judicial custody.

According to sources, the two accused, whose police remand has been extended, are likely to be taken to Telangana in connection with the case.

The four terror suspects, all residents of Punjab, were nabbed near the Bastara toll plaza on May 5 after being intercepted by the Haryana Police.

The four were allegedly on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives when they were nabbed in Karnal. Arms, ammunition and IEDs were seized from them, police had said earlier.

According to them, the four suspects -- Bhupinder Singh of Bhatian village in Ludhiana, and Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and Amandeep Singh of Vinijoke village in Zira, Ferozepur -- were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana.

Immediately after their arrest, all the four were sent to police remand for 10 days which ended on Sunday.

A Karnal police official on Sunday said the court has extended till May 18 the police remand of Gurpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh while Bhupinder and Parminder have been sent to judicial custody.

The Punjab Police had last week nabbed two alleged accomplices of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists. The two men were Akashdeep Singh (25) and Jashanpreet Singh (19).

Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh had earlier said Akashdeep worked as a driver with Gurpreet.

"Gurpreet was in touch with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda," he had said.

