Police stopped us from visiting deceased MP's home, says Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party on Monday claimed that its leaders were stopped by police from visiting the residence of former Lok Sabha MP C N Singh who had passed away recently.

"Chief of SP's UP unit Naresh Uttam, MLC Sunil Singh Yadav, and Udaiveer were stopped from going to Pratapgarh to express their condolence to the family of former MP C N Singh," the party said in a tweet.

"C N Singh was the Lok Sabha MP from Machhlishahr parliamentary constituency in 1999. For the past few days, he was ill and admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where he breathed his last on September 4. He was also an MLA from Pratapgarh Assembly constituency in 1996," MLC Yadav said.