Poll code: Over 4 lakh posters, hoardings removed in Delhi ahead of elections

More than four lakh posters, banners, and hoardings have been removed by the civic authorities from public places in Delhi in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi polls are slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will be on February 11.

Till January 13, a total of 4,02,426 hoarding, banners and posters have been removed across Delhi out of which 1,387 were taken down in areas falling under the New Delhi Municipal Council, and 2,284 from Delhi Cantonment Board areas, officials at the Delhi CEO Office said.

As many as 2,03,999 such materials were removed from areas falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and 1,61,619 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation areas while 33,137 of those were removed from areas under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Under violation of the model code of conduct, up to January 13, a total of 45 entries have been lodged (41 FIRs and four DD entries), out of which, 20 were in the category of others or non-political, they said.