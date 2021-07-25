President Kovind in Srinagar on four-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday arrived in Srinagar for a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir during which he will also travel to Ladakh on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He arrived in Srinagar at 11:15 am and was received by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the police and the civil administration. He was also accorded the guard of honour.

After his arrival, the President visited Badami Bagh cantonment housing Army’s strategic 15 Corps, also called Chinar Corps, officials said. The President then travelled to the governor’s house where he will be staying amid the picturesque forest and Zabarwan mountain range.

As part of security measures for the President's visit, traffic on the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan where Kovind will stay has been diverted between Sunday and Wednesday.

On Monday, President Kovind will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Drass (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, they said.

On Tuesday, the President will grace and address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

The President is also expected to visit the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir though the details are not fully clear, officials told DH. He will be travelling back to Delhi on the morning of July 28.