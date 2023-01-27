Priyanka Gandhi likely to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 28

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kashmir on Saturday, the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani said.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Rasool noted that the Yatra will start from Chursu in Awantipora area on Saturday, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti along with a number of women will participate in it.

"A maximum number of women will participate in the Yatra. (PDP chief) Mehbooba Mufti will also participate in it. Our leader Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to be a part of the foot march," he said.

There will be a tea break near the Birla International School, Pampore and the night halt will be at the truck yard in Pantha Chowk in the outskirts of Srinagar, he added.

"On January 29, the Yatra will resume from Pantha Chowk and walk up to Nehru Park on the Boulevard Road. Rahul (Gandhi) ji will address a press conference there," Rasool said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rally will be held on January 30 and leaders or representatives of 'like-minded' parties will participate.

The Yatra is currently in Kashmir's Anantnag district.