Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, borders sealed

Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, district borders sealed

PTI
PTI, Hathras, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Oct 01 2020, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 12:34 ist
The administration has also ordered to seal the borders of Hathras district. Credit: PTI

The administration here has imposed prohibitory orders in this district of Uttar Pradesh for maintaining law and order.

"Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed in the district. It will be in force till October 31," District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said on Thursday.

The administration has also ordered to seal the borders of Hathras district.

Follow live updates of the Hatras Rape Case here

The decision was taken to maintain law and order in the district, which hogged limelight after a 19-year-old Dalit gangrape victim from the district died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Various organisations and political parties have made it an issue and their leaders have either visited or are trying to reach the victim's village.

Sources said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are planning to visit the victim's village. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Hathras rape case
Section 144
Congress
BJP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Rahul Gandhi
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

 