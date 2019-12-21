Protest outside Delhi Police HQ to release detainees

40 persons were detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj

Footwears of protestors lie on the ground during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), at Daryanganj in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

 Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.

According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car park at Subhash Marg area, Daryaganj. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

Most of them had come here from the India Gate and were raising slogans against the Delhi Police.

Umar Khalid, a former JNU student, demanded the release of those detained.

Sara Javed Chawla, a Delhi University student, said they will continue to stand outside the police headquarters till the detainees are released.

