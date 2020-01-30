Protest outside Jamia Millia ends after police releases 4 detainees

Protest before Jamia ends as cops release 4 detainees

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2020, 23:16pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 23:16pm ist
Police stand guard at the entrance of the police headquarters in New Delhi on January 30, 2020, as demonstrators gather protest against the government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. (Photo by AFP)

A protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia that began soon after a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA agitators was called off after police released four detained protesters, police and university officials said Thursday.

Joint Commissioner of Police D C Srivastava said all detained students have been released.

Thousands of people and police personnel faced off against each other near the university after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student.

The students had planned to march towards Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary, but they were stopped near Holy Family hospital and police did not allow them move ahead.

