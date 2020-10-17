2 women jump out of cab as driver molests one of them

Punjab: 2 women jump out of running cab after driver molests one of them

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 17 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 23:37 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

Two women in Punjab's Amritsar sustained injuries on Saturday after they jumped out of a running cab when its driver allegedly tried to molest one of them, police said.

A third woman was also in the cab and was rescued by locals who chased and intercepted the vehicle when they saw the duo jumping out of the taxi, police said, adding that the driver was later arrested.

SHO Robin Hans said the three women had hired the cab in the evening to go to a restaurant in Ranjit Avenue locality.

"When the taxi was on the way, its driver started molesting one of the three women. But as she resisted, he started to increase the vehicle's speed. However, she, along with one more woman, jumped out of the running cab," the SHO said.

"Some people who were standing on the roadside saw the two women jumping out of the running cab. They chased and intercepted the vehicle and came to the rescue of the third woman," he said.

The cab driver fled from the scene, but police arrested him shortly after the incident, Hans said.

Punjab
Amritsar
Molestation
sexual abuse

