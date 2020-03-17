Punjab: Malls, shopping complexes shut till March 31; curbs on gatherings at marriage palaces

Taking more stringent steps in the wake of the coronavirus scare, the Punjab government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all malls, shopping complexes and 'kisan mandis' in the state till March 31.

It has also decided to restrict the gathering at marriage palaces to 50 people only.

A seven-member group of ministers (GoM), formed by the Punjab government to review the situation on a daily basis, announced these steps in view of an advisory received from the Government of India.

"In view of the advisory received from Government of India for checking the spread of COVID-19, the GoM today took more stringent steps to prohibit public gatherings," a government statement said here.

Last week, the state government had ordered the closure of cinema halls and banned public gatherings, including cultural events, till further orders.

The GoM, which met under the chairmanship of Local bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra, issued directions to close all shopping complexes, malls and museums, the government statement said.

However, chemist and grocery shops in malls have been exempted from the shutdown.

All weekly 'kisan mandis' (farmer markets) in the state have been closed in a bid to restrict public gathering at one place.

The GoM, however, allowed the sale of vegetables through 'rehriwalas' (street hawkers) for the convenience of the public.

Besides, an advisory has been issued to all religious institutions, dera (sect) heads to postpone their religious congregations till March 31.

Directions have been issued to the deputy commissioners to ensure that the gathering at any function in marriage palaces must not increase beyond 50 people, the statement said.

Likewise, the DCs will also ensure that all restaurants, hotels, dhabas and food courts in their respective areas are maintaining the hand-washing protocol and proper cleanliness.

The GoM also told the School Education Department and administrative bodies of private educational institutes to postpone examinations.

"In case there is a dire need of conducting the examinations, the particular institute and school will inform the district administration and ensure that one metre distance is maintained between two students," it said.

The GoM reviewed the present situation in the state and took stock of the availability of prescribed medicines and the deployment of medical and para medical staff.

In Punjab, a total of 110 samples had been tested so far and one was found positive while the results of nine are awaited.

A total of 2,321 patients have been under home isolation. More than 93,000 passengers, including at Chandigarh and Amritsar airports, have been screened for coronavirus.