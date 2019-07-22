'Punjabi youths stranded in Iraq to return on Saturday'

All seven Punjabi youths who had been stranded in Erbil in Iraq for the last 8 months on being duped by a travel agent will return to their homeland on July 27.

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today (Monday) said she had been informed by the Indian Consul General in Erbil that exit stamps were affixed on the passports of the stranded youths yesterday (Sunday).