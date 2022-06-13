Rahul appears before ED as Cong hits streets in protest

Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case amid nationwide protests by Congress

Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 11:32 ist
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside AICC office, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Also Read — ED summons to Rahul: Netas detained, Sec 144 imposed

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
National Herald case
India News
Delhi
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

 