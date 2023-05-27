Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in several areas

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 08:23 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 08:34 ist
Vehicles ply on a road during rains, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on Saturday morning.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR. 

Under its influence, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours, it said around 6.30 am.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

