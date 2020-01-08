Raj Banking operations hit due to trade unions' strike

Banking and financial operations were affected in Rajasthan where thousands of employees associated with trade unions participated in nationwide bandh on Wednesday.

Roadways buses, autorickshaw services were partially affected, particularly in areas like Sikar, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

However, the strike remained peaceful in the state.

"Direct and indirect banking business to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore got affected today due to the strike. Most of the bank employees in the state participated in the strike," Mahesh Mishra, general secretary of Rajasthan Pradesh bank employees union, said.

He said that of the total nearly 25,000 bank employees in the state, almost 20,000 joined the strike.

The employees of financial institutions including banks and LIC, workers and labourers held demonstrations in Jaipur and other districts against the policies of NDA government.

The impact of the strike was also there on state roadways buses' operations in Sikar, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh where the roadways employees associated with centre of Indian trade unions (CITU) went on strike.

Similarly, thousands of workers of textile and cement industries, krishi mandis also participated in the strike in different parts of the state.

“Workers of textile units in Reengus (Sikar), Bhawanimandi (Jhalawar) and of other units located in Malviya nagar industrial area, vishwakarma industrial area of Jaipur participated in the strike. The strike impact was also there in krisi mandis of Hanumangarh, Ganganagar,” CITU state president Ravindra Shukla said.

“The strike against the policies of NDA government received a good response in the state,” he claimed.

However, the strike had no impact on markets and public transport services in other parts of the state.

In the state capital also, markets were open and public transport services were unaffected.