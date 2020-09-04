Rajasthan records 7 Covid-19 deaths, toll touches 1,102

Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 1,102, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 738 new cases. The total number of people infected by Covid-19 now stands at 86,965 in Rajasthan and out of these 14,614 people are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 70,189 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 281 followed by 103 in Jodhpur, 78 in Bikaner, 77 in Kota, 75 in Ajmer, 70 in Bharatpur, 46 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 29 in Udaipur, 26 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 148 were reported in Jaipur, 111 in Jodhpur, 107 in Kota, 37 in Ajmer, 31 each in Alwar and Banswara besides cases reported in other districts of the state.