Rajasthan reports first suspected case of monkeypox

He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 01 2022, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 20:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox. 

A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Sunday. 

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

Monkeypox
Rajasthan
India News

