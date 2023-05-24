Ayodhya: Ram temple to open in January next year

Ram temple to open in January next year, infra works expedited in Ayodhya

The outline for the construction of the Ramjanaki Path and the Bhakti Path is also ready, the statement issued here said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 24 2023, 19:44 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 19:44 ist
Workers give finishing touches to the model of the proposed Ram temple that Hindu groups want to build at a religious site in Ayodhya, on a tableau during a media preview of tableaux participating in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 22, 2021.Credit: Reuters Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has expedited infrastructure works in Ayodhya, including expansion of its airport and railway station, as the city prepares for the opening of the Ram temple in January next year, according to a statement.

Work is also in progress on the Ram Path, a 13-km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat, it said.

The outline for the construction of the Ramjanaki Path and the Bhakti Path is also ready, the statement issued here said. The airport and the railway station are also being expanded, it added.

Also Read | Water from 155 rivers across the globe brought to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's 'Jalabhishek'
 

These road corridors are important as these will facilitate the movement of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple, the statement said.

The width of the Ram Janmabhoomi Path will be 30 metres and the width of the Bhakti Path will be 14 metres, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited people to come for the Ram temple's opening, it said and added that he is reviewing the progress of different works regularly.

Supporting the government's initiative to develop Ayodhya, shopkeepers, without any resistance, have given the land of their shops for the construction of the "grand" temple and its other facilities, the statement said.

There has been no complaint of any irregularity in disbursement of compensation under this project, it said.

Those evicted have been allotted shops in newly developed complexes, while many shopkeepers were rehabilitated to their old places with the cooperation of owners, the statement said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Ayodhya
Yogi Adityanath
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

 