Ram temple trust to have office in Delhi's Greater Kailash

The Union home ministry on Wednesday said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the newly-created trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, will have its office in Delhi's Greater Kailash locality.

In a notification, the ministry also said the Uttar Pradesh government had already issued the allotment letter of a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque, as directed by the Supreme Court.

A trust named "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra" was registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part-1, New Delhi 110048, the notification said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Lok Sabha that the Union cabinet had given its approval for the constitution of a trust for the construction of the Ram temple.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the trust will have 15 members, including one from the Dalit community.