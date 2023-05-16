Rampur politician wanted to be Nagar Palika chairperson, bride fulfils his aspiration

Life changed drastically for Sana Khanam when she married Mamoon Shah. From being a teacher at a private school, she became the chairperson of Rampur Nagar Palika Parishad in a matter of weeks.

They married on April 15. The very next day she filed the nomination papers. Shah himself wanted to contest for the post but could not since it was reserved for women.

Shah said that he has been in social work for the past 20 years and worked for polio eradication in the city. He was the Rampur city president of the Congress earlier but crossed over to the Aam Aadmi Party recently.

"The wedding decision was taken on April 13 and it took place on April 15. The wedding took place as the post of chairperson of Rampur Nagar Palika Parishad was reserved for women," Shah said, adding, "Sana filed her nomination papers on April 16."

Also Read | IAS officer Ashish More issued show cause notice for not complying with Delhi govt's direction for replacement

The newly-elected chairperson of Rampur Nagar Palika Parishad categorically stated that the marriage was an arranged one. "It was a very good month (Ramzan) when the marriage took place. It was pre-destined. The decision to contest the polls was made after the marriage as the seat was declared reserved for women," Sana Khanam said.

She said that during campaigning she saw the problems of the people from very close quarters and will now work to redress those in the best possible way. Khanam also said that her students are excited about her win in the urban local bodies polls.

Khanam of Aam Aadmi Party bagged 43,121 votes, while BJP candidate Masarat Mujeeb was the runner-up with 32,173 votes. The Samajwadi Party's Fatma Jabi came third with 16,273 votes in the district which was considered a bastion of party leader Azam Khan.

The 45-year-old Mamoon Shah said the locals love him as he stood with them during their hour of crisis. "People who have only voted for Azam Khan in the last 40 years voted for us this time. They admitted that it was I who helped them, but despite that, the vote used to go to Azam Khan," he said.

Thanking the people for supporting her, Khanam told PTI, "I would thank everyone who supported me, and helped me to register a win. Things were a bit tough, but with 'Mamoon sahab' husband) by my side and with the support of the people, we got success. If there is teamwork, then overcoming any challenging situation is not difficult."

Voting for the urban local bodies election in Rampur took place in the first phase on May 4 and results were declared on May 13.