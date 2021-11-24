Rebel Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh joins BJP 

As expected Aditi Singh, rebel Congress MLA from Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday formally joined the BJP.

Singh, who had been suspended from the Congress a few months back after she had attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the latter's offer of buses to ferry the stranded migrant workers home during the pandemic, joined the saffron party in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Deo Singh.

''Why politics on migrant workers?....Arrange buses for the workers in Punjab and Maharashtra,'' Aditi had said while commenting on Priyanka's offer of bus.

Aditi, who was the lone Congress MLA from Raebareli, was likely to contest the forthcoming assembly polls from Raebareli Sadar seat on BJP ticket.

Aditi, who had been spewing venom against the Congress high command for the past several months, had also, in violation of the party whip, attended the special session of the state assembly last year and had also not attended Priyanka's protest march in the state capital against the CAA.

Aditi was the daughter of mafia don-turned politician Akhilesh Singh, who had represented the Raebareli Sadar seat several times as Congress and independent MLA.

''It was expected....we had already suspended her....her departure will have no impact on our electoral prospects,'' UP Congress president Ajai Kumar Lallu said here.

BSP legislator from Sagari assembly seat in Azamgarh district Vandana Singh also joined the BJP along with Aditi.

