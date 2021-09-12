'Red rot' disease affects sugarcane cultivation in Punjab districts

In a survey conducted by the Punjab government in an area spanning over 50,000-acre across 36 villages, it was found that the deadly ‘red rot’ disease has spread across some major sugarcane producing districts of Punjab.

Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Pathankot and some parts of Ludhiana are some of the major cane growing districts that have been affected by the red rot disease.

“We have surveyed over 50,000-acre area in 36 villages in Mukerian, Pathankot, Shri Hargobindpur, Gurdaspur, Kahnuwan, Narto Jaimal Singh, Ajnala and Ludhiana and the disease was noticed in the crop at several places,” said Punjab Cane Commissioner Gurvinder Singh to The Indian Express.

What is the red rot disease?

Red rot is a fungal infection in sugarcane plants that occurs due to 'Colletotrichum falcatum' fungus. High humidity (90 per cent) and heavy rains in the past few days in Punjab have resulted in infecting sugarcane plants in the state.

“The first symptoms of the disease are seen after the rainy season when the plant stops growing and sucrose starts forming. The disease appears from July till the crop is harvested,” Dr Amrik Singh, Assistant Cane Development Officer, Gurdaspur told the publication.

The other reasons behind the red rot infection in Punjab include drought conditions in the initial growth phase, water-logging, growth of weeds, continuous cultivation of sugarcane in the same field every year and presence of susceptible varieties in the surroundings.

How can Punjab sugarcane cultivation be affected by the red rot disease?

The red rot disease, which is also known as the cancer of sugarcane crops, can wipe out entire standing crops.

The infection can reduce the sugarcane’s weight by 29 per cent and result in poor quality of cane. As much as 25-75 per cent sucrose is reduced in diseased cane as compared to the healthy cane.

“Initially, the affected stalks show orange to yellow discolouration in the top two to three leaves. Gradually the entire foliage turns yellowish and dry. Later, the whole clump dries up,” said Dr Amrik Singh.

“On splitting open the cane, the tissue is found to be reddened but the discolouration is not uniform and is interspersed with white patches running across the width of the split cane. The affected cane emits the alcoholic smell,” he added.

Experts say that if the prevailing weather conditions of Punjab continue, then the red rot disease will be able to spread more as this is the most favourable conditions for them.

If preventive measures fail, then there’s no way to stop the spread of this disease. However, experts have also suggested that the 'CO-0238' variety of sugarcane which is largely grown across Punjab (covers 60 per cent of the cultivation) can be saved through preventive measures.

