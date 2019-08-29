Review of pol leaders' release to start next month

The review of cases for releasing political leaders in Kashmir, who have been detained since August 5, shall start from the second week of September and in all likelihood some of them will be released after that, sources told DH.

They said the Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to make a detailed report in this regard and releasing or continuing the detention of these leaders will depend on these recommendations.

Nearly 100 high-profile politicians in Kashmir, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were taken into ‘preventive custody’ after the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories on August 5.

While Omar is presently lodged at a government guest house in the Cheshmai Shahi area of Srinagar, Mehbooba is detained at nearby Hari Niwas. About 50 politicians, including former ministers and legislators, have been kept at a hotel-turned-jail on the banks of Dal lake, here.

“A high-level delegation from the Centre had met the two former chief ministers last week and asked them to assure they will not mobilise people to protest if released. However, both of them declined to give any assurances,” a senior officer in the knowhow of the developments, said.

He said there is no chance of release of these two leaders in the near future though some other political leaders may be released from the second week of September onwards.