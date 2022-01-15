Delivery services to mandatorily adopt EVs in Delhi

Ride aggregators, delivery services to mandatorily adopt EVs as Delhi govt notifies draft policy

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the policy will provide the necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment friendly

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 22:30 ist
People commute along a street in vehicles amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi government on Saturday notified a draft "aggregator's policy" under which ride aggregators and delivery services will have to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles while procuring new fleet.

"Ride aggregators and delivery services will have to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles in their new fleet. The Kejriwal government has become the first in India to draft an aggregator's policy to mandate EV fleet; draft policy has been placed for public opinion for 60 days," a government statement said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the policy will provide the necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment friendly.

"Aggregators and delivery services would need to ensure 10 per cent of all new two-wheelers and 5 per cent of all new four-wheelers are electric in the next three months while 50 per cent of all new two-wheelers and 25 per cent of all new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023,” he said.

“The Delhi government will also be making a representation to the Commission for Air Quality Management to direct other states in the NCR area to also adopt the policy," Rai added. 

