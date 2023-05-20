Road caves in during excavation in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi

A portion of a road caved in on Saturday morning near a metro construction site in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said.
The stretch of road is undergoing deep excavation work for the metro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said, adding, no one was reported hurt in the incident.
The visuals circulated on social media showed the caved-in portion of the road. Police covered the area and barred people from going near it.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying
Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer
Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic
30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming
NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander
Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts
Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured