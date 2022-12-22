Robert Vadra case: HC refuses allows interim protection

Robert Vadra case: Rajasthan HC refuses stay on custodial interrogation, allows interim protection from arrest

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality

PTI
PTI, Jodhpur,
  • Dec 22 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected businessman Robert Vadra's petition seeking a stay on his custodial interrogation but said he cannot be arrested for two more weeks in connection with a land deal.

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to him.

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice P S Bhati said the stay on Vadra's arrest will remain in force for a fortnight to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Robert Vadra
India News
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

What's Brewing

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

 