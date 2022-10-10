Rock falls on tent near Kedarnath during landslide, man killed

A man was killed on Monday when a rock from a hillside during a landslide fell on the tent in which he was sleeping, authorities said.
The incident happened around 3 am in Junglechatti area along the trek to Kedarnath, district disaster management officer Nandan Singh said.
The man was killed on the spot. His friends sleeping with him had a narrow escape, Singh said.
It has been raining incessantly in the hills of Uttarakhand for the past three days increasing the threat of landslides, the official said.
