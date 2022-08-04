RSP MP to introduce pvt bill suggesting radical changes in Agnipath scheme

At a time the Narendra Modi government is facing protests over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, an Opposition MP is all set to introduce a private member’s bill in Parliament suggesting radical changes in the controversial recruitment programme that allows the raising of units of ‘Agniveers’ in addition to the existing ones and giving them option to continue in military even after four years without any hindrance.

RSP MP NK Premachandran’s Agnipath Scheme Bill, 2022 is listed for introduction in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill says that the scheme announced by the Modi government is causing unrest among the Indian youth, as it is “not just and proper” to recruit and enrol candidates on contractual basis in defence services.

The Modi government has announced the Agnipath scheme in June in which youth between 17.5 years and 21 years are recruited for a four year period for military services and only 25% absorbed for longer service. While a number of youth took to the streets in violent protests, the Opposition has found fault with the scheme saying it was introducing contractual employment in the military, which is detrimental to national security.

Premachandran's Bill envisages 'Agniveers' being given "academic, military and physical" training in a "moral ethical military environment" to prepare and motivate youth between 17 and 23 years for enrolment in Army, Navy and Air Force. The Bill says that statutory recognition is necessary to ensure that ‘Agniveers' interests are protected.

The Bill wants the raising of one or more separate Agnipath units in Army, Navy and Air Force without impacting the existing strength or recruitment rules. The recruitment should be in such a way that youth from all states and union territories should be proportionately represented.

All Agniveers should have to do military services and should be paid salary, allowances and other benefits at par with soldiers in the same rank in the three forces.

In a departure from the existing scheme where only 25 per cent are retained while 75 per cent have to leave the force after four years of service, Premachandran's Bill says that those recruited as 'Agniveers' can choose to continue in the military after four years unless he has given in writing otherwise.

Every Agniveer who chooses to leave the military after four years will be entitled to at least Rs 50 lakh, skill gained certificate and certificate of academic qualification.