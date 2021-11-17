RSS plans massive expansion in West Bengal, to add 700 more shakhas by 2024

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is planning for an expansion in West Bengal, a decision that percolates out of an important organisational meet that took place in Dharwad in Karnataka, this October.

Sangh has a target to add around 700 more shakhas to its existing network of 1,900 shakhas in West Bengal by 2024.

The decision is a part of several points discussed between members and Sar Sangh Chalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a two-day tour to Bengal. “We intend to take shakhas to the Mandal-level in villages and to ward-level in urban areas. At present, there’s around 30 per cent Mandal and ward presence,” an RSS official representative for south Bengal told Deccan Herald.

In West Bengal, the Sangh carved out a new zone in March this year, spreading its activities into three zones, instead of the earlier two. The expansion decision will be executed by 2024. This syncs well with Sangh’s foundation-centenary in 2025. How to take the expansion forward was also a point of discussion. The younger members may be assigned a two-year responsibility, and seniors may take days off from work, as and when needed, for the campaign. “Sangh is not different from society. To bring the two closer is the expansion plan,” the official added.

A second project that RSS intends to work on is to discover and highlight the role of unsung heroes in the freedom struggle. Also, the institutions and places that played an important role in the freedom struggle will be brought forward and presented before the people. Sangh members have also been instructed to initiate or encourage training that helps people earn a livelihood.

At Keshav Bhavan, Sangh’s regional headquarters in Kolkata, the Sangh chief also met with senior representatives of the 40 organisations affiliated with the body. Bhagwat, according to sources, also stressed the need to have a value-based family system. Around 350 ‘eminent’ citizens from the region also interacted with Bhagwat.

Political analysts have read Sangh’s expansion programmes as a support system for the Bharatiya Janata Party, whose members strongly adhere to Sangh’s ideas. Talking to Deccan Herald, a senior Sangh representative, however, rejected this allegation. “In Bengal, everything is seen through political filters. This is our own programme. We never target elections.” Bhagwat, according to sources, is expected to be in Sambalpur, Odisha, on Thursday.

