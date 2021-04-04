Sadhu battered to death in Ayodhya, one held

A sadhu was battered to death at his 'ashram' (mutt) in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town, about 150 kilometres from here.

Police sources here said that the sadhu, identified as Mahant Kanahiya Das, who was associated with the famous Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, was battered to death with stones late on Saturday night.

The body of the sadhu was found lying in a pool of blood on Sunday morning, police said.

Golu Das, a 'guru bhai' (a person, who is taught by the same guru) of Kanahiya Das, has been arrested in this connection, police said.

According to sources, Golu Das and Kanahiya were engaged in a legal battle over a piece of land and a house in Ayodhya for the past several years.

A large number of 'naga sadhus' (a group of sadhus, who are Shaivites and carry tridents and either naked or scantily dressed) assembled at the 'ashram' of Kanahiya Das on hearing about his killing, sources said.

Kanahiya Das was also a 'naga' ascetic. The sadhus demanded stern action against the alleged culprit.

Police said that a case had been registered in this connection and the matter was being investigated. "We have taken into custody one person...we are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing," said a senior police official in Ayodhya.