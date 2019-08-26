Sadhvi smells sorcery in BJP leaders' death

Bhopal Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur today stunned a condolence meeting convened in the BJP state headquarters to pay homage to Arun Jaitley and former MP chief minister Babulal Gaur, by claiming the Opposition used black magic to cause death of the two senior BJP leaders and also that of Sushma Swaraj.

She went on to state that the deaths could have been avoided had she intensified her penance as was advised to her by a holy man.

“When I was contesting the Lok Sabha polls, a Maharaj-ji told me to strengthen my saadhana [prayers] as bad times are upon us and Opposition is up to something using some ‘marak shakti’ against BJP,” Thakur claimed.

“I forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders Sushma ji, Babulal ji, Jaitley ji leaving us one by one after undergoing pain, I am forced to think, wasn’t Maharaj ji right?”

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died on August 24, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died on August 6, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur died on August 21.

The Malegaon blast accused claimed that the holy man asked her not to lessen her penance and that she is also a “target.

“The Opposition is using such a killing power that harm the BJP’s able and hard-working leaders who are the party pillars,” she recalled the holy man as cautioning her.

“Our leaders are leaving us before time,” Thakur said. “You can believe it or choose not to but the truth can’t change.” Her bizarre claims upset the sombre ambience of the condolence meeting as senior leaders present there grew visibly upset. They tried hard to wriggle out of the mortifying situation by urging media men not to politicise the Sadhvi’s comment.

State BJP president Rakesh Singh said her statement should not be seen through the political prism. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava reasoned, “Everyone has his or her own viewpoint,” adding, “I can talk about myself and not anyone else.