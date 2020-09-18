Saharanpur: Dead Covid-19 patient's jewellery missing, allege kin

The family of a coronavirus positive woman, who succumbed at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, said the gold ornaments worn by her at the time of admission have gone missing, officials said on Friday.

The husband of the woman lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities on Thursday, following which the matter was handed over to the police for investigation, said DS Martolia, principal of the government medical college in Sarsawa.

Martolia said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

According to complaint filed with the hospital authorities, the patient was taken to the Covid facility in Sarsawa from Shamli district on September 15. She succumbed to the infection a day later.

The jewellery was found missing when the body of the patient was handed over to the family, it said.