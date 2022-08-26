SC rejects plea against denial to sanction Adityanath’s prosecution in alleged hate speech case

The Supreme Court dismissed on Friday a petition against the denial to permit prosecuting Yogi Adityanath in an alleged hate speech case from 2007. The apex court said the forensic examination of the compact disk—which had formed the basis of the prosecution—was found to be tampered with, as per the report of October 13, 2014.

While hearing the petition against the “denial of sanction for prosecution”, the bench—Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar—also pointed out that the investigation into the alleged hate speech was closed on May 6, 2017, with the submission of the final report, but a protest petition filed before the trial court was already pending.

“In the circumstances, we do not think it necessary to go into the contentions raised by both sides on the issue of denial of sanction for prosecution and the legal pleas sought to be raised in relation to the said issue,” the bench said.

The court rejected the petition, filed by Parvez Parwaz and another person, against the Allahabad High Court’s order of February 22, 2018. The petition had asked for fair investigation into the alleged hate speech by Adityanath, when he was a Member of Parliament, which reportedly caused the 2007 Gorakhpur riots.

The High Court had not found any procedural irregularity in the investigation of the case.

Advocate Fuzail A Ayyubi, appearing for the petitioners, contended that Adityanath was an MP when he had made the hate speech. Later on, he became the chief minister and thereby, the executive head of the state. In such a situation, Ayyubi argued that the Governor of the state was empowered to consider granting sanction in terms of the “rules of business”. The lawyer claimed that the High Court had failed to consider this issue in an appropriate manner.

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that nothing survived in the matter as a closure report had already been filed. The CD, allegedly containing the hate speech, was found to be tampered with, he added.

“Having considered the material placed on record, we are in agreement that the subsequent events have rendered the present appeal into a purely academic exercise,” the bench said, leaving the legal questions on the issue of sanction open to be considered in an appropriate case in future.