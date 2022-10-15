SC suspends Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU Professor Saibaba

SC suspends HC order acquitting ex-DU Prof Saibaba

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 15 2022, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 12:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court after a special sitting on Saturday suspended the October 14 order of the Bombay High Court acquitting former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba in a case related to his alleged Maoist links.

More than eight years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted Saibaba and ordered his release from jail, noting that the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused in the case under the stringent provisions of the UAPA was "bad in law and invalid".

The Nagpur bench of the high court allowed the appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Following the High Court acquitting Saibaba, the Maharashtra government swiftly moved the apex court seeking a stay on the order which was declined.

(With agency inputs)

