SC to hear ED's plea to ground Rajeev Saxena on Tuesday

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, will take up a plea by the Enforcement Directorate against the permission granted Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, to travel abroad on medical grounds.

On Monday, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavavi for urgent hearing. The court agreed to list the matter on Tuesday, June 25.

The Delhi High Court had on June 10 allowed Saxena to go abroad for treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.

The high court had given relief to Saxena, noting that he had already been granted bail on medical grounds, before being pardoned and made an approver.

A director of two Dubai-based firms— UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings— Saxena was one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.