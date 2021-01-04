SC to hear PIL for steps to prevent forest blaze in Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider next week a PIL for taking immediate steps to protect forests, wildlife and birds from fires in Uttarakhand.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the petition filed by Rituparn Uniyal would be taken up next week.

Initially, the bench asked the petitioner to approach the High Court, however, the petitioner pointed out that there was a judgement by the Uttarakhand High Court which had been stayed by the top court, prompting the bench to agree on taking up the PIL.

The petitioner claimed forest fires in Uttarakhand have been a regular occurrence but the Centre, state government and chief conservator of forests have failed to take any substantial steps to prevent it.

"Every year, forest fires in Uttarakhand cause great loss to the forest ecosystem, diversity of flora and fauna and economic wealth. Forest fire is one of the major disasters in the forests of Uttarakhand. Despite a consistent history of forest fires, the ignorance, inactiveness, negligence and unreadiness of the respondents have rendered a great loss to forests, wildlife and birds in Uttarakhand and thus, caused ecological imbalance," the plea claimed.