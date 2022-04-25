SC to hear pleas challenging decision on Article 370 after summer vacation

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider listing of pleas that questioned the validity of the decision of August 5, 2019 to scrap the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, after the summer vacation.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, representing one of the petitioners, submitted before a bench, presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana, that the matter needs urgent hearing against the backdrop of delimitation exercise being carried out in the Union Territory.

He said, “This is the Article 370 matter. The delimitation is also going on”.

The CJI remarked that he will try to list the case, but pointed out that there are some issues with bench composition.

“This is before a five-judge bench. I will have to reconstitute the bench. Give details, we will list it,” the CJI told the counsel.

The Centre, by modifying the provisions of Article 370, had revoked the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently, the state was bifurcated into two union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, in March 2020, held that there was no need to refer the batch of petitions challenging the decision related to Article 370 to a seven-judge constitution bench.

