Security at RSS HQ beefed up

Security at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur was beefed up and use of drones and photography around it was prohibited because of threat perception.

The headquarters of the RSS - known as Dr Hedgewar Bhawan - is located on Sangh Building road in Mahal area of Nagpur.

"Militants affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) carried out a recce in Nagpur two to three months ago,” Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar was quoted saying.

According to him, photography and the use of drones have been banned around the RSS headquarters in the city.

