Security beefed up outside Afghan embassy in Delhi

Security beefed up outside Afghan embassy in Delhi

'To manage them and keep the situation normal, security was increased outside the embassy. However, we have no threat inputs as of now,' a senior police officer said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2021, 02:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 02:27 ist
Security beefed up outside the Afghanistan Embassy by Delhi Police, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police on Monday beefed up security outside the Afghan embassy in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri, a day after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Several Afghan nationals visited the embassy. Some mediapersons too gathered outside it. "To manage them and keep the situation normal, security was increased outside the embassy. However, we have no threat inputs as of now,” a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Ministry of External Affairs sets up Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation

Talking to reporters, Afghan national Farhan said, "I came here to renew my passport, but it could not happen... The situation in Afghanistan is very bad. My family and relatives are there and I am worried about them. The Taliban had killed my father.”

Another Afghan national said his family lives in Kabul and that they all are worried after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Afghanistan stared at an uncertain future with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
India News
Afghanistan
Taliban

Related videos

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 